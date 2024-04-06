Community Grants Open For Applications

Kāpiti Coast District Council’s community grants fund is open for applications. The grants support community-based projects, programmes, and events that provide positive social outcomes for people living in Kāpiti.

Previous Community Grant recipients Refugee Youth Council

Kāpiti Coast District Mayor Janet Holborow says Council’s Grants Allocation Committee prioritise applications that encourage greater community participation, improve the quality of life for the project’s participants, and partner with a range of community groups including iwi and hapū.

“Grants of up to $2,000 are available for not-for-profit organisations and local services to support work that benefits the community,” says Mayor Holborow.

“We know that times are tough, which is why it’s important for Council to support organisations and services making a tangible difference to people’s lives. Some of these groups are facing rising costs along with increased demands on their services, and we know every bit of support can help.”

Grants Committee Chair Nigel Wilson says that our community grants can contribute to a new programme, project, or event, support participant’s development, workers’ training, equipment and educational material, or be used to make improvements in existing programmes or services.

“These funds form part of our current Long-term Plan budget allocation and are a way for our district to build better, connected communities. We’re pleased that we’re able to contribute to some of the many projects and programmes that benefit our residents,” he says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Previous recipients have included Volunteer Kāpiti to assist in establishing an Emergency Volunteer Plan, Ōtaki Stroke Support and Wellness Centre to support the Sit and Be Fit classes, and Kāpiti Community Foodbank to support administration costs.

There is a total of $40,000 contestable funds available for projects that will be completed between 1 July 2024 and 30 June 2025.

Applications for this funding round close at 5pm, 3 May 2024.

For more information and to apply visit our website at www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/CommunityGrants.

© Scoop Media

