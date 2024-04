Whakapirau Road, Maraekakaho reopens following crash

05 April

Whakapirau Road in Maraekakaho has reopened following a motorcycle crash earlier today.

The motorcyclist suffered critical injuries in the crash, which was reported to Police at 2.10pm.

The road was closed while the Serious Crash Unit examined the scene.

Police thank motorists for their patience and cooperation while the road remained closed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media