Iwi Reopens Sponsorship Opportunities For Its Members

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII) is pleased to announce the reopening of its sponsorship opportunities for members following a hiatus due to budget constraints as a result of poor financial returns from the iwi’s investments.

The iwi has worked diligently over the past two years to remedy this situation, including making tough decisions such as the closure of Takitimu Seafoods and ensuring our other assets are well managed and are maximising returns to the iwi. The financial position of the iwi has improved insomuch that it can now offer sponsorship and scholarship opportunities for the benefit of it’s members.

“We are very happy to offer sponsorship opportunities for Kahungunu whānau. It provides invaluable support for individuals, groups, and organisations within the Ngāti Kahungunu community, facilitating a wide range of initiatives spanning cultural, educational, sporting, and community development endeavours. It has been a tough couple of years for whānau with the ongoing recovery from Cyclone Gabrielle, high inflation and a cost of living crisis. We hope this will help lift some financial burdens our people have had to cope with” – Bayden Barber, Chairman, NKII

“Individual, whānau and hapori activities and achievements that contributes to overall improved wellbeing is important to Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi. The restoration of our sponsorship programme enables the Iwi to acknowledge, encourage and support these achievements”. – Chrissie Hape, Chief Executive, NKII

“The financial position over the last 2 years has been extremely difficult with NKII having to turn away hundreds of iwi applicants who have participated in national and international events. Every bit of help is always appreciated, so I am excited that the iwi are now able to provide this support to our members” – Ruth Wong, Director of Smart Services - NKII

We encourage all eligible members of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi to explore these sponsorship opportunities and submit applications for consideration. Together, we can continue to foster growth, resilience, and success within our whānau, hapū and iwi as we strengthen and enhance opportunities for growth and improved wellbeing.

For more information on how to apply for sponsorship, please visit our website https://www.kahungunu.iwi.nz/sponsorship or phone our office 0800 524 864.

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is a Mandated Iwi Organisation/Authority. Ngāti Kahungunu is the third largest iwi. We have 40,000 registered members. During the 2013 Census, 61,629 whānau indicated Kahungunu as their iwi. Geographically the tribe has the second longest coastline in the country from Paritū in the North to Turakirae in the South. Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated maintains an independent position to provide research, advice and advocate for the interests, rights, values, beliefs and practices of Ngāti Kahungunu alongside our whānau and hapū. Our mission is to enhance the mana and well-being of Ngāti Kahungunu.

