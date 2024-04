Fatal Crash: Marua Road, Hikurangi

Apr 7, 2024

Emergency services are at the scene of a single vehicle crash on Marua Road, Hikurangi.

One person died in the crash, which was reported to Police at 7.20pm.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

