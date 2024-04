Fatality, Whitianga

One person has died following a fire at a residential address in Whitianga yesterday.

Emergency services were alerted to the fire on Cholmondeley Crescent at 5.20pm on Sunday.

Tragically a person was located deceased inside the building.

A scene guard has been in place overnight, and Police will be working with fire investigators to determine the cause of the fire.

