CCHR Exhibition On Mental Health And Human Rights

The Citizens Commission on Human Rights NZ (CCHR NZ) presents the Mental Health and Human Rights Exhibition, beginning Monday 8 April to Saturday 27 April, in Newmarket, Auckland.

This exhibition aims to educate and inform people about the origins of psychiatry and its history of human rights abuse. It exposes an industry driven entirely by profit, whose purported “therapeutic” benefits have often resulted in serious harm and even death.

This exhibition has a special addition, which will focus on the atrocities that occurred at New Zealand's Lake Alice Psychiatric Hospital in the 1970s , where children were punished and tortured with electroshocks and drugs. In 2021, CCHR NZ gave evidence before the Abuse in Care - Royal Commission of Inquiry, describing how they were the first to expose the abuse in early 1976 and how they fought for decades to hold the psychiatrist Selwyn Leeks to account. It was CCHR who took the case to the United Nations and made Thea formal complaint against the New Zealand government to the United Nations Committee Against Torture, which was upheld in late 2019.

The public are welcome to walk through the exhibition panels, which includes video presentations.

Venue: 155 Broadway, Newmarket, Auckland

Time: Exhibition opens each day from 10am - 6pm with late nights Thursday and Friday

Date: Monday 8 April – Saturday 27 April

Special Opening Event with Guest Speakers: Thursday 11 April 7pm

https://cchr.org.nz/events/

Warning: Some scenes and images in this exhibition may be disturbing and is not recommended for people under 18 years of age.

