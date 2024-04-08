Hop On Board For A Friendlier Welcome To Arataki

More shelter, more shade, and safer streets are on their way with an exciting upgrade planned for the Arataki Bus Hub.

With over 50,000 passengers a month, Farm Street is home to the second busiest bus hub in Tauranga, and many drivers, cyclists, and pedestrians pass through the area to access schools and Bayfair Shopping Centre.

Tauranga City Council Manager of Transport Infrastructure Outcomes, Kelvin Hill says the Council has heard the community’s calls for better bus shelters and a safer environment.

“Now is the time to improve this inadequate facility and give everyone a friendlier welcome to Arataki.”

"Since 2018 we've been through exhaustive options analysis and community consultation, and the selection of Farm Street as the preferred location for the bus hub is supported by both the Bay of Plenty Regional Council and Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency," says Kelvin.

Stage one of project is set to start in June replacing existing Farm Street shelters with new high-quality, high-capacity shelters along each side of the road. These will be modern, well lit, and feature decorative cultural elements from local hapū.

This stage also includes wider footpaths and raised pedestrian crossings, enhanced lighting and CCTV, and new street furniture, bike racks and trees.

Subject to funding, wider accessibility improvements and placemaking between Girven Road and Concord Avenue will follow in Stage 2.

The upgrade will complement other projects in the area like a new signalised crossing for Girven Road, intersection improvements at Maranui Street, new crossings, and new shared paths at Oceanbeach Road and Girven Road, and safety enhancements on Links Ave.

To confirm the final design contractors will undertake physical testing of the strength of the existing pavement and identify the current underground services to ensure the new design does not clash with any critical services.

This work may be noisy and involves saw cutting the concrete, excavating, replacing, and compacting the seal again, but we will do our best to reduce the noise as much as possible in the initial stages of the evening.

“We’ve considered all our options to mitigate the impact of these works on local residents, however options are limited due to the potential disruption to traffic flow and buses during the day,” says Kelvin.

Works are weather dependant and due to start overnight on Wednesday 10, and Thursday 11 April, and Farm Street will be one lane only with stop/go traffic management in place from 6.30 pm both nights.

For more on the Arataki Bus Hub upgrade visit https://letstalk.tauranga.govt.nz/aratakibushub.

© Scoop Media

