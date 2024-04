Fatal Crash, Manukau

One person has died following a crash in Manukau earlier this month.

The single-vehicle crash, on Te Irirangi Drive, was reported to Police at around 4.25pm on 1 April.

One person received critical injuries and was transported to hospital, but has since died.

Police extend our condolences to their friends and whānau at this time.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

