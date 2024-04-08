Update: Train Lines, Middlemore - Counties Manukau

Gordon Campbell: On Israel’s Murderous Use Of AI In Gaza

This may seem like a dumb question– but how come Israel has managed to kill at least 33,000 Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including over 13,000 children? Of course, saturation aerial bombing and artillery shelling of densely populated civilian neighbourhoods will do that. So will the targeting of children by IDF snipers. So will the IDF designation of parts of Gaza as “kill zones” in which every living thing can be shot on sight.