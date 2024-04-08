Update: Train Lines, Middlemore - Counties Manukau
The incident at Middlemore station has been resolved.
The Southern and Eastern train lines are to resume shortly.
The incident at Middlemore station has been resolved.
The Southern and Eastern train lines are to resume shortly.
This may seem like a dumb question– but how come Israel has managed to kill at least 33,000 Palestinian civilians in Gaza, including over 13,000 children? Of course, saturation aerial bombing and artillery shelling of densely populated civilian neighbourhoods will do that. So will the targeting of children by IDF snipers. So will the IDF designation of parts of Gaza as “kill zones” in which every living thing can be shot on sight.
The Taxpayers’ Union is today releasing a report highlighting the significant failure of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) to realise the expected efficiency gains following the 2017 mega-merger of fire services.
Natural hydrogen could be a game-changing new source of energy for New Zealand but it is essential it is treated as a critical development that benefits all New Zealanders, Resources Minister Shane Jones says. Mr Jones is seeking to give regulatory certainty for those keen to develop natural, or geological, hydrogen in New Zealand as a potential additional tool to ensure energy resilience.
“If students feel strongly about sending a message, they could have marched on Tuesday when there was a nationwide teacher only day, or during the upcoming school holidays. It has become far too common to sacrifice valuable learning time for other causes,” says Mr Seymour
Mental Health Minister Matt Doocey and his Government colleagues have made a meal of their mental health commitments, showing how flimsy their efforts to champion the issue truly are, says Labour Mental Health spokesperson Ingrid Leary.
The NZ Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi is standing in solidarity with workers affected by the latest round of public service job losses and calls on the Government to stop their reckless attacks on essential public services, said CTU President Richard Wagstaff.