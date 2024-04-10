Do You Recognise Tarjindher Singh?

09 April 2024

"Do you recognise Tarjindher Singh?"

Police are seeking information on the whereabouts of Tarjindher Singh who has a number of outstanding warrants to arrest.

The 26-year-old Auckland man is wanted in relation to a number of fraud incidents across Tāmaki Makaurau.

Singh is evading Police and we are now asking for assistance from the community to assist with locating him.

Anyone who sees him should call Police on 111 as soon as possible.

Anyone with general information on Singh’s whereabouts can also contact Police via the 105 phone service quoting file number 240129/9428.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

