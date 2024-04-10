Starjam’s Emergency Appeal A Success

In just a week StarJam has raised over $165,000 to keep its doors open. Faced with a shortfall in funding the emergency appeal “SOS - Save Our StarJam” was launched on Tuesday 2 April and surpassed the $100,000 initial goal in a matter of days.

“The support from the community has been incredible and unexpected. We achieved our $100,000 target and more. It has been a testament to our whānau coming together, along with the wider community who have shared the campaign widely and generously donated,” says CEO Gilli Sinclair.

StarJam wants to thank its community, especially the Jammers (young people with disabilities who attend StarJam), their parents and caregivers, tutors and volunteers, staff and everyone who got behind the campaign.

“As a mum of a Jammer thank you thank you thank you to every single person who donated!! This is one of the most important things my daughter does and the thought of it not being available was unthinkable!!” – Jacqui Hellyer, StarJam parent.

The campaign has not only been a vital lifeline in terms of funds, but it has also raised awareness about how important StarJam is in providing a safe and welcoming space for young people with disabilities to feel seen and to form authentic friendships. Our weekly workshops, gigs, events and our annual concerts are a much loved and vital part of the lives of our StarJam families.

StarJam will continue to diversify its funding streams and is actively seeking new partnerships and initiatives to ensure sustainability for the organisation in the longer term.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Gilli Sinclair adds, “These are difficult times, but the doors must remain open for places that bring social connection and joy to Jammers and their whānau and we will work hard to achieve this at StarJam.”

About StarJam: StarJam is a nationwide not-for-profit organisation in New Zealand that empowers young people facing challenges due to disability through music, dance, and performance. Since 2002, StarJam has been dedicated to creating a world where differences are celebrated, and all individuals have the opportunity to thrive. All donations are welcomed via our website https://www.starjam.org/donate/. As StarJam is a registered charity all donations are eligible for a 33.33% a tax rebate for gifts to Charity.

© Scoop Media

