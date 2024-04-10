Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

SH6 South Westland, Remaining Closed Between Glacier Towns As Of Midday

Wednesday, 10 April 2024, 11:52 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

The highway to Haast in South Westland is closed from Franz Josef due to two slips covering the road with the recent intense heavy rain.

One of the slips will be cleared by midday closer to Haast with the road open to a single lane at that point. Traffic will then be able to get to Fox Glacier from the south.

  • The orange MetService warning remains in place currently, with more rain expected overnight from midnight tonight.

The most recent slip occurred overnight on the Fox Hills between Franz Josef and Fox Glacier townships, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA). The next update is 5 pm today for this slip, with crews working today to clear a single lane. An update will be provided if this occurs before 5 pm.

The first slip on SH6 occurred around 6 pm Tuesday night south of Bruce Bay, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA). Both lanes were covered with material and with darkness and heavy rain falling the decision was made to close the highway overnight and inspect at first light, says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast.

  • This slip will be cleared enough to open the highway to a single lane from midday today. This will enable traffic to get between Haast and Fox Glacier.

Overnight closure Franz Josef to Haast/Makarora, SH6

“Regardless of our progress on these slips today, SH6 will close between Franz Josef and Haast overnight tonight from 9 pm until mid-morning (10am) Thursday, due to high risk of further slips/trees on the road in darkness,” she says, based on the ongoing rain forecasts.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

It is also possible the closure could go back into Otago as far as Makarora, given overspilling likely to occur later tonight on that side of SH6.

West Coast slip updates here:

https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions/west-coast

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 