Police Urge Caution On The Roads As Wild Weather Hits

Police are advising motorists to be aware of the weather warnings around the country and take caution when on the roads in the coming days.

Parts of the South Island are already experiencing extreme weather conditions, with strong wind and heavy rain also expected to hit the top of the South Island, Wellington, Taranaki and Northland from this evening.

In extreme conditions, please limit yourself to essential travel only, ensure you have had your brakes and windscreen wipers checked. Reducing speed, using headlights and watching your visibility will also ensure a safe trip.

