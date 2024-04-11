Wildfire Risk Remains High In Parts Of Rural Canterbury

While much of the South Island is on alert for flooding, Fire and Emergency is reminding Cantabrians that parts of their region are still at risk from wildfires and urging people in rural areas to stay vigilant.

Early this morning a vegetation fire at Masons Flat in the Hurunui District caused three households to self-evacuate and firefighters expect to be working at the scene all day.

The fire was reported shortly after midnight and swiftly escalated to a third alarm, bringing in crews from 14 brigades.

The fire is now contained and one household has returned home this morning but the other two are waiting until fire-damaged trees have been felled.

Fire and Emergency Response Coordinator Brian Keown says that in most of rural Canterbury the underlying fire danger remains high and the amount of rain currently forecast for coastal areas may not change that.

"It’s not unusual for us to be dealing with flooding in one part of our region and fires in another. It’s understandable that people might see the rain warnings and think that the wildfire risk has finished, but what happened in Hurunui overnight is a clear reminder that the threat remains for now." Brian Keown says.

Banks Peninsula, Christchurch City and most of the high country are still in a prohibited fire season and the Canterbury Plains north of the Rakaia River is in a restricted season. People considering any outdoor fire should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to be sure of the rules applying in their area.

