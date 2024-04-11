Search For Fisherman Suspended, Hawke's Bay

The search for Jason Hollows, the 54-year-old fisherman who went overboard on the coast of Hawke’s Bay on Monday 1 April, has been suspended.

An extensive search by the Rescue Coordination Centre (RCC) and Hawke’s Bay Search and Rescue has taken place in the intervening weeks, but unfortunately Jason has not been located.

The decision has been made to cease searching at this time and the matter has been referred to the coroner.

Police extend our heartfelt condolences to Jason’s family at this difficult time.

They are receiving support and continue to request privacy.

