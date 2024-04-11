Man Charged With Arson Following Helensville Fire

Police have charged a man in relation to a fire in Helensville overnight.

Detective Senior Sergeant Adam Lough, Waitematā CIB, says a 25-year-old man, who was taken into custody near the scene of the fire, has this morning been charged with arson.

“He will appear in the Waitākere District Court in due course.

“While our investigation remains ongoing, Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.”

However, if anyone has information on the fire, and you have not yet spoken to Police, please contact us via our 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.

Please reference file number 240411/4181.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A section of State Highway 16 remains closed at this time and the public are asked to avoid the area while enquiries are ongoing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

