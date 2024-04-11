Police Raise Warnings After String Of Thefts Of Rooftop-tents

Police are pitching ideas on how to keep rooftop-tents safe after a concerning number of thefts on the North Shore.

Acting Detective Sergeant Michal Watts, of Waitematā East Area Tactical Crime Unit, says just this year to date, Police have seen half the number of reports received compared to all of 2023.

“In the last 12 weeks, Waitematā East Police have received ten reports of stolen rooftop-tents, which is compared to 20 reports received for all of 2023 in the area.

“We know the summer season for camping has just come to an end, but this is a significant number of this type of item being taken and we want to ensure those who enjoy the outdoors are keeping their tents safe.”

Police are investigating all of the reports, and in some cases are following positive lines of enquiry.

“Enquiries to date suggest those targeting the rooftop-tents are cutting them off roof-racks with power tools,” Acting Detective Sergeant Watts says.

“This is obviously a significant method of removal, which could also cause considerable damage to the vehicle in some cases.”

Police suggest the following advice in order to keep your rooftop-tent safe:

• Consider removing the tent from your vehicle when not in use

• Parking your vehicle in a secure garage

• Install a tracking device in the tent, such as an AirTag.

Acting Detective Sergeant Watts says Police are also asking those purchasing second-hand tents online to consider where it might be coming from.

“If you’re in the market for a second-hand tent, be aware that if the price listed is cheaper than it should be, there is a chance it may be stolen.

“We advise any prospective buyers to conduct checks on the validity of the second-hand tent by obtaining the receipt before making a purchase to keep yourself safe.”

Police are also asking the public to be vigilant.

We continue to ask anyone who sees anything of concern to contact Police immediately. If you see suspicious behaviour of people, particularly around vehicles, please contact Police immediately on 111 if it is happening now.

If you have been the victim of a theft, please contact Police on 105 to report the matter after the fact.

Information on anything of concern can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

