Name Release, Mount Richmond Forest Park, Nelson

Police are now able to advise the name of the two women who died following a crash on an off-roading track in Mount Richmond Forest Park, Nelson on Monday 8 April.

They were Joanna Lois Beach and Bondi Reihana Richmond, both 18 and of Waikawa, Marlborough.

Police extend our condolences to their family and friends at this difficult time.

An investigation into the cause of the crash remains ongoing.

