Mayor Welcomes HNZ Hospital Assurance

Waitaki District Mayor Gary Kircher today welcomed a letter from Margie Apa, Chief Executive of Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora, offering assurances about the future of the Ōamaru Hospital.

Mayor Kircher says: “During my meeting with Margie Apa last week, I asked how our community could have faith in HNZ keeping the hospital open and operating, if it was to take it back into their system. The result is this letter, which I am confident will satisfy at least some of the more serious concerns the community has expressed about the negotiations to transition services back to Health NZ. The CEOs commitment is clear that there are no plans to close the hospital, and that Health NZ recognises its important role in the district’s health service provision.

This also helps us as we progress negotiations with Health New Zealand, and we intend to update the community on our progress when we are able to. There are further discussions to be had about the future of services in Waitaki, and the goals we have for health services for our community.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

