Reduced Cruise Numbers Something To Celebrate Says CLA

Climate Liberation Aotearoa celebrates Cruise Association chief executive Jacqui Lloyd’s announcement of a decrease in cruise ship visits for next season. “This is a win for our precious climate, for air and water quality, and for local communities!” Says Spokesperson Michael Apathy

“With the cruise industry already departing Aotearoa due to high costs, then we question if this industry will have a future at all if they have to start paying for their emissions like other industries do. Rather than subsidising this industry, we should be funding a just transition so that local workers who drive buses or operate tours for cruise ship buses are not disadvantaged.

"Jacqui Lloyd has listed hospitality as an important factor for the cruise ship industry, but we are showing that hospitality to the cruise ship industry can’t be assumed. Hospitality needs to come hand in hand with respect and care for our local environment and for the climate.

“The industry’s greenwashing about transitioning from heavy fuel oil to gas will only lock us into more emissions and more climate disasters. Why would we welcome that?” says Apathy.

Climate liberation Aotearoa is calling on Cruise Ship companies to pay for their emissions. In addition to this we request that local and national governments include emissions from international shipping and aviation in their emissions targets and reduction plans, that ratepayer subsidies to cruise ships be stopped, and that cruise ships be banned from sensitive natural areas like Fiordland.

