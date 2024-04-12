Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
South Westland SH6 Update Friday 10 Am

Friday, 12 April 2024, 10:18 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

An improving weather and roading picture is emerging for South Westland’s SH6 as weather moves north, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

The highway was closed between Ross and Makarora in Otago overnight Thursday due to fallen trees, a damaged bridge approach, rising creek and river levels and slips.

Top to bottom, north to south…

Ross to Franz Josef – opening today

The northern section of SH6 between Ross and Franz Josef will be open by 2 pm today, says Mark Pinner, System Manager for NZTA Canterbury and the West Coast. Trees and slips are now being cleaned up.

  • Ross to Harihari will be open by 10 am.
  • Harihari to Franz Josef by 2 pm.

Franz Josef to Fox Glacier – remaining closed

Inspections at Smithy’s Creek are underway today aiming to restore access at the bridge in coming days. Next update for this section of highway is midday Monday.

South of Fox Glacier to Haast – remaining closed

No change from yesterday for this section of highway, update early this afternoon.

Haast into Otago/Makarora – opening 10 am, staying open overnight

Rivers and creeks are dropping on the Otago side of the Haast Pass so this section of SH6 will reopen as planned at 10 am. There are no plans to close overnight given the improving weather.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

© Scoop Media

