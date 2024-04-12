Waikato Police Investigating After Teenager Targeted And Run Over

Detective Inspector Darrell Harpur:

Waikato Police are investigating a serious incident where a teenager has been targeted and run over by a car multiple times.

The victim – a 15-year-old - is in a critical condition in Waikato Hospital.

The boy was walking on Old Taupiri Road near the entrance to the Hopuhopu Sports Park at around 5pm on Wednesday when he was struck by a car and run over. The car involved then left the scene.

The boy suffered multiple serious injuries and was transported to Waikato Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

On Thursday night Police investigating this incident located the car believed to have been used, abandoned in the carpark area of the Pukemokemoke Bush Reserve near Tauhei.

The car has been seized and is being examined by police.

We know this car - a black Toyota Auris with the registration number NBE817 - left the Huntly township at approximately 4.40pm on Wednesday 10 April and travelled to the Hopuhopu area.

We would like to hear from any members of the public or motorists who may have seen this car or have dashcam footage, who were travelling in the Huntly area, on Great South Road and the Taupiri area on Wednesday afternoon, particularly between 4.30 and 5.30pm.

We would also like to hear from anyone who saw this car or may have dashcam footage in and around Pukemokemoke Bush Reserve on Tauhei Road.

Police believe this was a targeted attack, and the driver of the car purposely struck the victim before then driving the car over him more than once.

We have a dedicated team investigating this incident and are supporting the victim's family.

Police have set up a portal for images and short recordings to be uploaded into. This can be access via the following link: https://taupiri.nc3.govt.nz/

Anyone with information or larger quantities of footage can contact police on 105 quoting file number: 240410/3018.

