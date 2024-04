Serious crash, Katikati - Bay of Plenty

Motorists are asked to avoid an area of central Katikati following a crash involving a car and a pedestrian.

It happened on Main Street (SH 2) near Beach Road about 6:15pm.

The pedestrian is said to be in serious condition and the road will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit conducts a scene examination.

Motorists are asked to take alternate routes.

