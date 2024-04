Serious Crash, Bridge Street, Netherby, Ashburton - Canterbury

Police are responding to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Bridge Street and Seafield Road, Netherby, Ashburton.

The crash was reported around 2:55pm.

Initial indications suggest at least one person has serious injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.

The road is blocked, and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

