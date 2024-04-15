More Competition, Not Less, The Solution To Failing Councils

Responding to comments from Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham on the prospect of Supercity-like deals in New Zealand, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Where there are savings to be found, councils should of course work together on service delivery to find efficiencies. But councils sitting in a big circle singing kumbaya isn’t going to stop the rot facing local government in New Zealand.

“Competition drives efficiency and progress. Councils need to be competing more on offering the best possible service at the best possible cost to their ratepayers.

“Bigger does not always equal better. Whilst New Zealanders across the country are still being slapped with double-digit rates hikes year after year, now is certainly not the time to be talking about removing councils’ incentives to improve.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

