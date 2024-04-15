Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Detailed Design Continues For Wakatu Quay Development

Monday, 15 April 2024, 1:30 pm
Press Release: Kaikoura District Council

Since Kaikōura District Council decided to take the lead on the development in late 2023 after strong positive community support, the Kaikōura Marine Development Programme (KMDP) team has continued its work through detailed design on the first building as well as civil and landscapedesigns. Detailed design is on track for completion at the end of May.

The development will revamp the area once occupied by old commercial fishing buildings thatsuffered damage in the 2016 earthquake. Suggestions on the potential development from the local community were included in the concept design proposal. After the departure of potential investors in late 2022 due to challenging market conditions, the Kaikōura District Council continued with a staged approach to the development to take advantage of the full Provincial Growth Fund (PGF) government grant.

The Wakatu project has been working alongside leading New Zealand architectural practice Warren and Mahoney who were appointed the designers of the Kaikōura, Wakatu Quay development. Councillors have been part of the design process and are excited about the progress, as well as the recent images showing the landscaping and hospitality building. The images show an initial view highlighting the open space and public areas together with the hospitality building and begin to show how this prime location will be transformed over time.

The KMDP team plan to release a registration of interest (ROI) for construction in April followed by a request for tender proposal to respondents in May/June. The ROI is intended to gain interest from both local contractors and those further afield to be considered for the build work.

KMDP is actively in the process of finding a potential tenant for the development which will continue to occur alongside the detailed design.

The Wakatu Quay development is funded through a $10.18 million PGF grant, which is administered by Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit. The funding will enhance economic development opportunities, create sustainable jobs and boost social inclusion and participation.

Further information on the project is available on the Kaikōura District Council website.

