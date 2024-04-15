Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Man Charged After Officer Injured

Monday, 15 April 2024, 2:56 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waikato District Commander Superintendent Bruce Bird

Police have charged an 18-year-old man following a fleeing driver incident that left a Police officer with facial injuries at the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday night, when an officer was trying to stop a person from driving off in a vehicle of interest on Norton Road in Hamilton. To avoid being hit or pinned by the car, the officer made a split-second decision to get in the vehicle before it left the scene.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle by pulling on the handbrake and deploying OC spray and a Taser. During this time, he was allegedly assaulted by the driver and suffered facial injuries.

The car drove for 1.6km before crashing on Lincoln Street and the alleged driver was taken into custody after being found hiding in a tree.

Police have charged an 18-year-old Rotorua man in relation to Saturday night’s events. He is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court today charged with injuring with intent to injure, dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without a licence, and driving with excess breath alcohol.

The officer is recovering at home and is grateful for the support and messages they have received from colleagues and concerned members of the community. Police would also like to thank the members of the public who came to his aid.

As the case is before the courts, we are unable to comment further.

