Tools Down For One Man Caught In The Act

Monday, 15 April 2024, 4:37 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to drill in the message that offenders caught breaking and entering will be held to account.

The reminder comes after an alleged burglar was caught stealing a number of tools from a property in Greenhithe during the early hours of yesterday morning.

Waitematā East Relieving Area Commander, Inspector Michael Rickards, says Police were called after the victim returned to his Admirals Court Drive home and disturbed a male inside the garage.

“The victim has then followed the offender to Tawa Drive in Albany while providing details to Police.

“The tools have then been handed back to the victim.”

Inspector Rickards says Police were close by and with the assistance of Eagle and the dog unit, were able to locate the offender parked down a driveway.

“Eagle has then been able to guide Delta, who tracked the offender as he moved through several properties to escape before eventually surrendering.

“This is another example of Police responding and apprehending those responsible for these crimes in our community.

“We have zero tolerance for this type of offending, and will continue to hold those responsible to account.

“We also continue to encourage people to report all crimes of this nature to Police rather than taking matters into your own hands as this can put yourself at risk.”

If you see any suspicious behaviour in or around vehicles occurring now please call 111.

Information can also be reported to Police on 105, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 after the fact.

A 29-year-old man will appear in North Shore District Court today charged with theft of a vehicle, possession of an offensive weapon, reckless driving, breaching bail conditions and unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle.

