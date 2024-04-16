Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Merging Like A Zip Now Easier Thanks To North Canterbury’s Tram Road Upgrade

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 9:47 am
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) says drivers using the SH1 Tram Road off-ramp should have safer, more efficient journeys now major improvements are completed at the North Canterbury intersection.

“The new traffic signals are now working, so drivers can more confidently turn right towards Kaiapoi from the off-ramp at Tram Road,” says NZTA Director Regional Relationships James Caygill.

“The free left-turn towards Swannanoa has been widened and extended, providing a safer merging space for drivers heading west on Tram Road.”

At peak afternoon hours around 80 per cent of drivers take the west-bound left turn and close to 20 per cent go towards Kaiapoi.

In addition, new kerb and channel and a cycle lane have been installed, with light poles moved to accommodate the new layout.

Work has been underway on the upgrade since late January this year, with most work being carried out during the day. Several night closures allowed contractors to complete the most disruptive work outside peak travel times, letting them finish two weeks ahead of schedule.

“As North Canterbury has grown in population, particularly after the Canterbury earthquakes, traffic at this intersection has ramped up so it’s great to see this intersection better designed for its traffic volumes,” says Mr Caygill.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while the SH1 Tram Road off-ramp improvements were completed.

