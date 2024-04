State Highway 25 South Of Whangamata Closed By Crash - Waikato

State Highway 25 south of Whangamata is blocked following a truck crash.

The truck has collided with a power pole, bringing live power lines down.

The truck driver has sustained moderate injuries and has been safely removed from the truck.

The road has been closed in both directions and is expected to remain closed for at least a couple of hours.

Motorists are advised to delay travel or take alternative routes where possible.

