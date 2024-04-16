Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Whangārei Police Make Arrest After Aggravated Robbery

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 1:38 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Fast-acting Police work has landed one woman arrested following an alleged aggravated robbery in Whangārei yesterday.

At about 2.15pm, Police received a report of three females allegedly breaking into a residential property in Otangarei.

Whangārei Area Commander, Inspector Maria Nordstrom, says the victim was at home when the trio allegedly entered the property.

“It appears the women have demanded the victim’s car keys and threatened to assault her.

“The victim has fled the premises and called Police from a neighbouring property.”

Inspector Nordstrom says the offenders have allegedly damaged the victim’s vehicle before taking a number of items and leaving.

“Police have quickly located and arrested one of the offenders and are following strong lines of enquiry.

“This was a good result from staff working in the area who were able to act quickly as the information was coming in.

“We are also providing support to the victim and want to reassure the community we are working to hold these offenders to account.”

An 18-year-old female will appear in Whangārei District Court today charged with aggravated robbery and intentional damage.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Police via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using Update my report.

Please reference file number 240415/9277.

Information can be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

