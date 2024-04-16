Tradies Reminded To Bolt Their Doors Following Thefts

Thefts of tools from tradespeople’s vehicles in the Counties Manukau East are on the rise and Police are urging people to take action.

Following a number of reports of several thousand dollars’ worth of tools stolen, Police are drilling in the reminder to tradespeople to secure and safely store all tools.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook, says areas including Howick, Botany, East Tamaki and Flat Bush have been targeted recently.

“Our advice is to take extra care when parking in public spaces and car parking buildings as these are known targeted locations.

“We also recommend you store your tools at a property, rather than in a vehicle.

“We will continue to investigate these crimes, however prevention is advised.”

Inspector Cook says there are a number of preventative measures people can take to avoid theft from occurring.

• Ensure your vehicle is locked and don’t leave valuables in plain sight • If you need to park on the street, park in a well-lit area and near CCTV cameras if you have them • If possible, have an alarm system in your vehicle/house and tinted windows to deter opportunistic offenders • Engrave your tools with your driver licence number – that way, if we find your tools, there’s a better chance of us getting them back to you • Keep a record of the serial numbers • If you work on a construction site, be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to Police • If you can’t take your tools home with you, lock them up in a shed on site • Secondhand dealers and the public should be wary of tools being offered to them at a price that’s too good to be true

Anyone who sees suspicious activity around vehicles can call Police on 111 if they are witnessing the activity, or 105 after the matter.

