Dalton’s Bridge Closed To Heavy Vehicles

Dalton’s Bridge, at the western end of Kaiuma Bay Road just off State Highway 6, is closed to all vehicles over 3.5 tonne.

The Pelorus river has scoured out the bank under the bridge approach, making it potentially unsafe for vehicles over 3.5 tonnes

The bridge’s approach was damaged during last week’s flooding. A structural engineer has inspected the bridge and advised that only lightweight vehicles can use it.

There is a diversion in place using Te Hoiere Road for vehicles over the 3.5 tonne limit.

