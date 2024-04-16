Anzac Day Kerbside Services To Run As Normal

Hamilton's rubbish, recycling and food scraps bins will be collected as normal on Anzac Day (Thursday 25 April)

Hamilton City Council has confirmed If your collection day is Thursday, please put your bins out on the kerb as normal, by 7am.

If you aren't sure which day your bins go out, or which item belongs in your kerbside bins, check out Council's kerbside collections and waste reducing website fightthelandfill.co.nz. or download Antenno, the free mobile app, which can send you notifications about your collection days.

If your public holiday plans are to clean out the house or tidy the garden, reusing, recycling, and composting are simple, yet effective ways to reduce waste and minimise environmental impact.

Residents are urged to consider sustainable disposal methods for any unwanted items. We encourage people to utilise our facilities for dropping off any excess waste, green waste, recycling, or items to donate.

These are the operating times for the following facilities on Anzac Day:

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Lincoln Street Resource Recovery Centre:

9am – 4pm

Lincoln Street Habitat for Humanity ReUse Store:

1pm – 4pm

Hamilton Organic Centre:

8am – 5pm

In March 2024, Hamiltonians saved 335,000kg of food waste, 225,000kg of glass and 552,000kgs of mixed recycling from landfill by using the kerbside services.

“Council’s Sustainable Resource Recovery Unit is passionate about reducing waste to landfill and we love to see Hamiltonians using their yellow bins, food scraps bins and glass crates,” said Tania Hermann, Council’s Sustainable Resource Recovery Unit Director.

“Plastics 1, 2 and 5, cardboard, paper, tins, and cans should be the only things in your yellow lid recycling bin, with glass collected separately in your blue crate.

“What you place into your yellow recycling bin matters. The bin shouldn’t be used for items like nappies, food, or green waste and definitely not batteries – which can catch fire or explode when they are compacted in the kerbside collection truck.”

© Scoop Media

