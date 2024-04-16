Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Demolition Works Begin At The Olympic Pool Complex

Tuesday, 16 April 2024, 5:02 pm
Press Release: Gisborne District Council

The demolition of the old Olympic pool complex and administration building at Centennial Marine Drive has started.

Today 16 April demolition of the administration building commenced after asbestos found in the building on Friday, was removed on Monday.

Council Liveable Communities Director, Michèle Frey, emphasised the importance of ensuring quality control before proceeding with the pool demolition.

“We’re currently reviewing the asbestos removal control plan to ensure thoroughness and safety before we commence the pool demolition” Frey stated.

“We’re working with WSP ensuring our approach is safe and has a better long-term outcome for site users and the community.”

“Once we finalise the plans, the demolition of the pool is set to start next week.”

“The asbestos is to be removed prior to the demolition of the pool ensuring no potential impact to the community.”

Regarding potential disruptions, Ms. Frey says we don’t anticipate major disruptions.

“Although this is an enclosed site, there will be increased truck movement on site. We urge caution to all drivers in the vicinity.”

“Inevitably, dust will gather from the trucks during the demolition works. Dust control measures such as watering will be implemented to mitigate any environmental impact. The dust will not have any asbestos in it as this is removed in a very controlled manner.”

The project is expected to wrap up end of May or early June this year.

