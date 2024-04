Name Release: Sudden Death, Mount Maunganui

Police can now release the name of the man who died after running into the sea at Mt Maunganui on 15 April.

He was John Rawiri Piripi Pitihira, aged 37, from Mount Maunganui. Police are continuing to provide support to John’s whānau.

A post mortem has been completed and the results have been referred to the Coroner. Police have also notified the incident to the Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA).

