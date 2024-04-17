Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Restricted Fire Season Lifted In Hawke’s Bay

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 8:11 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

Fire and Emergency New Zealand is revoking the restricted fire season for Hawke’s Bay as of 8am Wednesday 17 April, until further notice.

This means people can light outdoor fires without a permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

The change in fire season includes the Mahia Peninsula and Wairoa Coast, Heretaunga/Ahuriri, Central Hawkes Bay Rural, Tararua West, Tararua Central, Tararua South, Pahiatua and Eketahuna.

Wairoa Rural is already in an open fire season but Tararua East and Hawke’s Bay Coast will remain in a restricted fire season.

A restricted fire season means people wanting to light an outdoor fire must have a fire permit approved by Fire and Emergency.

Announcing the fire season change, District Manager Glen Varcoe says lower temperatures across the district and heavy overnight dew has reduced the wildfire danger.

"We would like to thank the pubic for their vigilance this summer. There has been a low number of incidents this fire season, and a high number of permits requested. This is in large part thanks to the public taking fire safety seriously," he says.

"While the risk has reduced, we still expect the public to take care when lighting fires and ensure they are well controlled and safe.

"You can check the fires season status to see whether you need a fire permit at www.checkitsalright.nz - there is also a lot of useful information about outdoor and rural fire safety."

© Scoop Media

