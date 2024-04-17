Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Arrest Following Robbery, Oamaru, Waitaki District

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 8:29 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Jason Mccoy, Waitaki Police:

Police made a quick arrest of a 23-year-old man after a serious incident in Oamaru last night.

Around 6:45pm it was reported to Police that a man with a knife was attempting to steal vehicles near the hospital.

The offender has grabbed a woman out of her vehicle, holding her at knife point, before attempting to take off in her car. When it failed to start, he has then stolen another woman’s vehicle and driven off.

He was stopped shortly after on Thames Street by a Police officer and taken into custody without incident.

The 23 year old will face charges of aggravated robbery, and driving while forbidden. He is expected to appear in Timaru District Court today, Wednesday 17 April.

This would’ve have been a terrifying incident for the two victims, who were fortunately not injured, and they are being supported by Police.

Police would like to thank the witnesses and members of public that came to the victims aid.

There is no place for this activity in our community, and where it does occur we work hard to hold offenders to account and support those affected.

