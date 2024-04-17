Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Supercars Set To Roar This Weekend

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 8:40 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Thousands of racing fans are expected in Taupo for the Super400 event this weekend, and Police have been working alongside organisers to make sure the drama and speed is kept to the racetrack.

Police are firmly focused on the safety of eventgoers and the general public, and dozens of extra officers from across the Bay of Plenty will be in the area to support Taupo Police at the racing, the concerts, on the region’s roads and in the Taupo central business district.

With the influx of people and traffic, we’re asking motorists to expect some delays and factor extra time into their journeys, and if you’re stopped, expect to be breathalysed.

We want everyone to walk away with positive memories of the weekend, so take your time, slow down, and be courteous of others around you.

If you see illegal activity happening now, please call 111. If it’s after the fact, please call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 