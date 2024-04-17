Supercars Set To Roar This Weekend

Thousands of racing fans are expected in Taupo for the Super400 event this weekend, and Police have been working alongside organisers to make sure the drama and speed is kept to the racetrack.

Police are firmly focused on the safety of eventgoers and the general public, and dozens of extra officers from across the Bay of Plenty will be in the area to support Taupo Police at the racing, the concerts, on the region’s roads and in the Taupo central business district.

With the influx of people and traffic, we’re asking motorists to expect some delays and factor extra time into their journeys, and if you’re stopped, expect to be breathalysed.

We want everyone to walk away with positive memories of the weekend, so take your time, slow down, and be courteous of others around you.

If you see illegal activity happening now, please call 111. If it’s after the fact, please call 105, or make a report online at 105.police.govt.nz

