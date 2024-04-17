Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Bay Of Plenty, Tongariro And Taupo Move To An Open Fire Season

Wednesday, 17 April 2024, 9:09 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ

The Bay of Plenty and South Waikato Districts of Tongariro and Taupō move to an open fire season from 9am Wednesday 17 April, until further notice.

An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The Bay of Plenty region includes Tokoroa, Rotorua, Central Lakes, North Central and South Plateau, Urewera, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Tauranga and Kawerau, as well as Tongariro and Taupō in South Waikato.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Bay of Plenty Acting District Manager, William Pike, says recent rainfall across the District, together with shorter days and cooler temperatures mean the risk of fire danger has decreased.

"This lowered risk does apply to larger burns, however anyone planning a large land clearing burn is still advised to produce a burn plan highlighting risks and mitigation and let us know.

"Anyone who is unsure of the current fire season status and whether they can light a fire, should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check. There is also access to fire permit applications and fire safety tips on checkitsalright.nz

"We’re now turning our communities’ attention to the fire safe practices to be considered for winter," he says.

Find information about winter fire safety here.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Fire and Emergency NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 