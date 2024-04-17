Bay Of Plenty, Tongariro And Taupo Move To An Open Fire Season

The Bay of Plenty and South Waikato Districts of Tongariro and Taupō move to an open fire season from 9am Wednesday 17 April, until further notice.

An open fire season means people can light outdoor fires without a permit from Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

The Bay of Plenty region includes Tokoroa, Rotorua, Central Lakes, North Central and South Plateau, Urewera, Whakatāne, Ōpōtiki, Tauranga and Kawerau, as well as Tongariro and Taupō in South Waikato.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Bay of Plenty Acting District Manager, William Pike, says recent rainfall across the District, together with shorter days and cooler temperatures mean the risk of fire danger has decreased.

"This lowered risk does apply to larger burns, however anyone planning a large land clearing burn is still advised to produce a burn plan highlighting risks and mitigation and let us know.

"Anyone who is unsure of the current fire season status and whether they can light a fire, should go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check. There is also access to fire permit applications and fire safety tips on checkitsalright.nz

"We’re now turning our communities’ attention to the fire safe practices to be considered for winter," he says.

Find information about winter fire safety here.

