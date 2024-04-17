Inspectorate Report Shows Wide-ranging Unlawful Solitary Confinement

Gordon Campbell: On When Racism Comes Disguised As Anti-racism

The meaning of the word “racism” is being deliberately blurred, for political reasons. Lets re-state the obvious: when people are chronically experiencing worse social outcomes and lower life expectancy due to the colour of their skin, that’s racism. But the targeting of measures to redress those wrongs is not racism – it is justice, long overdue. Only affirmative action by the state can bridge the gaps.