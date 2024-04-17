Police Unearth Large-scale Cannabis Operation In Whangārei, Arrest Two Men

Police have uprooted a significant cannabis operation, seizing thousands of dollars’ worth of plants and sending two to face the Court.

Detective Senior Sergeant Aaron Crawford, Northland CIB, says Police have this week terminated an investigation into a large-scale cannabis operation at a commercial address in Whangārei CBD.

“As a result of our enquiries, specialist Police groups, including officers from the National Organised Crime Group conducted a search warrant at the address on Tuesday 16 April.”

Police will allege more than 300 cannabis plants were located at the address.

“A large-scale enterprise like this can illegally generate millions of dollars if undetected,” Detective Senior Sergeant Crawford says.

“Two men believed to be involved in this offending were located at the address and were arrested without incident.”

The pair, aged 36 and 38, were facing charges in the Whangārei District Court today relating to the cultivation of cannabis.

The 38-year-old faces additional charges unrelated to this investigation including to failing to stop and the unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

As our investigation is ongoing, Police cannot rule out further arrests or charges in relation to this matter.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading “The cultivation, manufacture, supply and distribution of controlled drugs continues to be a major driver in all serious crimes within our communities and Police will continue to use our available resources hold those who choose to engage in these activities to account,” Detective Senior Sergeant Crawford says.

“Police continue to ask anyone who sees anything suspicious in nature or anything of concern to please contact us immediately.”

We continue to encourage anyone with information about suspected money laundering and drug dealing in their community to contact us on 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

