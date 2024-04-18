Police Accept IPCA’s Findings Into Inadequacies In Responding To Murder Victim’s Complaint

Police acknowledge the release of the Independent Police Conduct Authority’s findings into the handling of Farzana Yaqubi’s complaint prior to her death.

On 19 December 2022, Ms Yaqubi was tragically murdered in Henderson, and a 30-year-old man has since been convicted over her death.

During the homicide investigation, it was established Ms Yaqubi had recently reported concerning behaviours by the man later convicted of killing her.

Police self-referred our handling of these matters to the IPCA in December 2022.

The IPCA found that the overall response by Police to Ms Yaqubi’s reports was inadequate.

Police acknowledge and accept these findings.

“We accept that a combination of decisions and actions taken over an eight-week period meant Police missed several opportunities for earlier intervention in the complaint,” Waitematā District Commander, Superintendent Naila Hassan says.

“Given the concerning matters Ms Yaqubi had raised in her statement, Police should have acted sooner and provided better support given the effects of the frightening behaviour she was experiencing at the time.

“For this we apologise. We have also met with Ms Yaqubi’s family to apologise face-to-face.”

Police also conducted an internal investigation into the matter.

“Police staff come to work every day to do a good job for our community and protect victims,” Superintendent Hassan says.

“When events like this happen, our people feel the impact and we are working hard as an organisation to find ways to improve our support for them to ensure they have all the right tools to make good decisions in their daily work.”

The internal investigation has recommended changes to our Initial File Assessment framework, which is used to determine how we manage a complaint made through 105 on a specific group of offences.

“This investigation’s findings are contributing to an ongoing review of the framework, which is part of a wider ranging piece of work to improve our response to victims,” Superintendent Hassan says.

Police acknowledge the Authority’s findings around this and have agreed to review the assessment framework.

“Police are reviewing all initial assessments through all channels, including 105 online reports.

“As an organisation we will continue to take all opportunities to improve our processes and systems.

“This case has also highlighted the need to ensure that Police efforts are spent on cases that are generating the highest levels of harm or risk of violence towards victims.”

Police also accept the IPCA’s findings around cultural and religious factors that were not adequately considered while interacting with Ms Yaqubi.

“While the murder conviction is subject to appeal proceedings, at the time prosecution proceedings commenced it was not deemed to be motivated by hate,” Superintendent Hassan says.

“There have already been additional training programmes delivered to our staff around hate-motivated crimes.

“We are continuing to make improvements to training and resources available for our staff to assist their decision making around what might constitute a hate-motived crime in files they are investigating.”

