Council Approves Additional $8.3m For Wellington Water To Carry Out Urgent Work

Wellington City Council has today agreed to an additional $8.3 million in funding to Wellington Water for the current financial year 2023/24.

The Wellington Water Capital Expenditure Budget for 2023/24 is now $69.2m, up from $60.9m. The increase is due to several factors including the Taranaki Street rising sewer main project progressing ahead of schedule, and contractual costs of placing other works on hold due to scarcity of supplies.

Mayor Tory Whanau and Councillors agreed:

$5.1m be carried back from the 2024/25 budget, due to work happening ahead of time on the Taranaki Street project and the Karori wastewater outfall renewal project.

$4.4m be additionally budgeted for project cost increases this financial year and to account for project overruns.

$1.2m of underspent wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) budget be carried forward into the 2024/25 financial year and ring-fenced.

The Council approved Wellington Water’s request that the 2024/25 budget remain at $61.8m and the $3.9m reduction is allocated to high-priority reactive network renewals, including $1.6m for the Aro Street rider main renewal.

Mayor Whanau says “we are committed to getting on top of our water infrastructure problems.”

“This money has been approved with the expectation that work will be carried out ahead of time to allow certainty and stability for businesses in the area that are being impacted.”

“It is our responsibility on behalf of our rate payers to also ensure there is accountability for the money we spend, particularly as we continue to invest significantly increased funds into water services.”

“We will continue to work with WWL to ensure we are providing adequate funding and that WWL is delivering better outcomes for our ratepayers.”

In December, the City Council agreed to provide up to $2 million in extra funding to deal with up to 880 water leaks around the city.

Since 2021, the Council has provided almost $29 million in additional operational funding over and 28.5 million of capex funding above the approved 2021-31 LTP budget. The 2023/24 Annual Plan operational budget for WWL is more than $50.6 million - 27% higher than the approved LTP budget for the 2023/24 financial year.

