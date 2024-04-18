Go Steady On The Finest Wine At SIX60’s Concerts

Police are preparing for SIX60 fans to hit Tairāwhiti for concerts in Gisborne and Tokomaru, but are urging people to plan ahead.

We want everyone to have a great time at the gigs, but it’s important you’re prepared: Charge your cellphone before you go, drink plenty of water, and expect heavy traffic before and after the shows.

It’s a great weekend for Tairāwhiti, but it’s going to be busy.

Police will be out in town, on the roads and at the venues to help those who need it and make sure everyone’s keeping safe. Enjoy yourself, but don’t cause issues for other people.

If you’re heading to the venue, have a plan on how to get home safely. We’ll be running road safety operations both nights and breathalysing drivers.

If you’re drinking, arrange to have someone pick you up after the gig or get a sober driver.

Have fun, but do it safely.

