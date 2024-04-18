Reimagining The Levin War Memorial Hall And Village Green: A Call For Expressions Of Interest

Horowhenua District Council is excited to announce a unique opportunity to breathe new life into the Levin War Memorial Hall with the possibility of including the surrounding Village Green and Skate Park. As a landmark deeply rooted in the community’s heart, we’re looking for visionaries, creators and developers ready to reimagine this beloved space.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “There is now an opportunity for interested parties to actively engage in the Levin Town Centre Transformation Strategy, starting with the reimagining of the Levin War Memorial Hall.”

“With no pre-conceived ideas of how these spaces could be transformed, Council would like any new uses and associated development to provide the best outcome for the community.”

The Levin Town Centre Transformation Strategy was developed in 2018 and presented a vision for the town centre and concepts of how it can transform to be a more vibrant, resilient and sustainable place. While some planning work on the town centre was undertaken following the adoption of the strategy in 2018, the work was paused during the Covid period.

In 2023, the Levin Town Centre Strategy was updated through various workshops with Council, enabling a refreshed focus to prioritise key areas to transform. In December 2023, Council adopted an implementation plan to move into the delivery and implementation phase of the Levin Town Centre programme, the first step focusing to reimagine the Levin War Memorial Hall and its surrounding sites. To implement the strategy successfully, we will require new development alongside the renewal and upgrading of existing town centre assets.

While the Levin War Memorial Expressions of Interest (EOI) offers three sites, interested parties may choose to respond to one or all of them with their proposal. “We don’t have a fixed idea of what the uses are, but we want them to have a positive influence on the Levin Town Centre. Council will consider proposals relating to the use of the sites in their existing form, or options to incorporate or add to the buildings or spaces to give them another life.”

The sites are situated in a prime central location, with opportunities to leverage from the existing town centre core which includes retail activities, Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō, Levin Aquatics Centre, Levin Domain, Levin Focal Point Cinema and Café, offering a unique opportunity for impactful development with having good foot traffic and street carparking in the area.

“This is more than an investment opportunity. It’s a chance to be part of shaping Levin’s future, and we’re looking for partners who share our vision for a community that thrives economically, socially and sustainably,” adds Mayor Bernie.

Council is willing to look at all ideas of opportunity, and is open to working with individuals and organisations to embark on this transformative journey with us.

Expressions of Interest are open until 5pm on Friday 17 May 2024.

For more detailed information visit, www.horowhenua.govt.nz/LevinWarMemorialHall

Notes to the Editor

Horowhenua District Council is investing in the Levin Town Centre to capture benefits arising from the significant growth it is experiencing as Wellington gets closer via some major road projects. The district continue to experience strong population forecast to grow to over 54,000 by 2044.

The Levin War Memorial Hall was opened in 1956 following a decade of community fundraising and Council funding to honour those lives lost at war. The hall is currently available for public hire and used by our community to host festivals, markets, events and activities that attract large groups.

Whilst the building is classified as an earthquake prone building, a retrofit concept design has been completed that suggests the building could be strengthened to achieve greater than 44% of the New Building Standard (NBS).

