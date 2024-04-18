Police Bag Three Arrests Following Supermarket Burglary

Police have checked another three arrests off their list in Papakura following a brazen supermarket burglary earlier this week.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says while conducting foot patrols on Tuesday afternoon, Police were alerted to a report of shoplifting from a supermarket on Averill Street.

“Store security provided information to Police of three females who were seen to have allegedly placed a trolley-load of groceries in duffle bags and rubbish bags before leaving the premises.

“Police continued their foot patrols along Great South Road and soon located a female matching the provided description.

“Our teams observed her walking towards a vehicle where the other two were waiting and all three were arrested without further incident.”

A subsequent search of the vehicle located all of the stolen items, which Inspector Hunter says were valued at around $730 in total.

“All the items have since been returned to the supermarket,” he says.

Two females, aged 24 and 26, are due to appear in the Papakura District Court today facing 18 charges between them relating to shoplifting.

A 43-year-old woman has also been summoned to appear in the Papakura District Court in due course.

“Given the range of property recovered, our enquiries will continue, and we can’t rule out further charges for other incidents,” Inspector Hunter says.

“These arrests are another example of Police continuing to hold offenders to account for this type of behaviour taking place in our communities.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

