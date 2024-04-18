NZ Caught Up In Worldwide Phishing Sting

New Zealand Police have joined international authorities to bust open a significant cybercrime operation, which targeted thousands of people worldwide.

Under Operation Camperdown, New Zealand Police, working in partnership with Europol, this week executed the New Zealand phase of a multi-national operation targeting the phishing as a service platform, LabHost.

Cybercrime Investigator Detective Sergeant Richard Briscoe says Police allege the LabHost platform enabled users to operate “phishing kit” websites, which imitate the websites of real online services to trick recipients of SMS phishing messages into providing their banking, bankcard or other online account credentials.

“Offenders then use this information to fraudulently obtain funds or property.”

Detective Sergeant Briscoe says officers from the New Zealand Police Cybercrime Unit, with assistance from officers in Auckland City and Waitematā CIB, executed search warrants at three addresses across Tāmaki Makaurau on Wednesday.

“As part of this ongoing investigation we identified three suspected LabHost users and this week were able to execute search warrants at a number of properties.

“The searches were successful, with a number of computers, other electronic devices and documents seized.

He says the materials will now be analysed as part of the ongoing investigations.

“Police and our partner agencies are committed to holding those who choose to engage in this type of offending to account.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We hope this serves as a warning to potential scammers that New Zealand authorities will not tolerate scams of any nature.”

Detective Sergeant Briscoe says from 2022 European law enforcement agencies were able to obtain a large amount of intelligence on LabHost, including data relating to the users of the platform.

“Europol coordinated actions by law enforcement agencies worldwide, beginning with the arrest of the administrators of the platform on 15 April 2024 followed by arrests of LabHost users around the world.

“Police cannot rule out further arrests in relation to this investigation as our enquiries continue.”

New Zealand Police investigations remain ongoing.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, you can report it to Police at 105.police.govt.nz or via our 105 phone service.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

