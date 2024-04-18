Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update On Sudden Deaths In Waitākere

Thursday, 18 April 2024, 9:42 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police are continuing to investigate two sudden deaths at a Waitākere property.

A man and woman were located deceased in a paddock at the Anzac Valley Road address before 7.30am this morning.

Police are continuing to investigate on behalf of the Coroner, to establish the full set of circumstances around what occurred in the paddock.

As part of this process, post mortem examinations are due to be carried out tomorrow.

Police can confirm a ram was in the paddock at the time we were notified this morning.

Another party at the scene suffered a minor injury after being attacked by this ram.

Once our staff arrived at the scene they too were confronted and approached by the ram.

On undertaking a risk assessment, the ram was shot and died at the scene.

A scene examination has been ongoing today and has now been completed.

At this stage, there are no further updates however we will provide further details once these are available.

