Police Appealing For Information Following Naenae Robbery

At around 8am Police were called to Rata Street where a group entered the store and presented a knife, stealing product.

The offenders fled the scene in a vehicle which has since been located in Naenae Park abandoned.

Inspector Simon de Wit Relieving Hutt Valley Area Commander says: “Police are reviewing CCTV footage, speaking with witnesses, and we are searching the area as we work to identify and locate the offenders.”

“Enquiries are ongoing and a scene examination will be conducted.”

“If you have any information that may assist in identifying and locating the youths or saw a small silver Toyota hatchback leaving the scene towards Naenae Park between the hours of 8:10am and 8:20am please contact Police on 111 if it was recent or 105 if it’s after the fact. Please reference event number: P058472846,” says Inspector de Wit.

Alternatively you can report any information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

